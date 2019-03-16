Soulja Boy has been released from jail following his arrest after police allegedly found ammunition in his home whilst he is on probation.
Soulja Boy has been released from jail.
The rapper - who is currently on probation from carrying a firearm or ammunition stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago - was arrested on Friday (15.03.19) after police allegedly found ammunition in his home.
The rapper's lawyer Fred Minassian told TMZ that ''there was no finding in regards to his probation violation'' and said that a court date had been scheduled for March 29.
In a since deleted Instagram Live immediately after his release, Soulja Boy said: ''They took all my jewellery, all my chains but I still got my band [jail ID wristband] on.''
According to TMZ, Soulja had been attending a meeting with his probation officer on Friday morning in the San Fernando Valley, and was arrested when he arrived at the his appointment.
Police had searched the rapper's house following allegations from a woman who claimed he had held her hostage in his garage - which he has denied.
During the search of his home, cops allegedly found the ammunition, which he isn't allowed to possess while on probation.
For Soulja, the arrest comes after he was previously taken into custody in 2016 when he was already on probation, and police searched his home after he threatened people online. During their search, cops found at least one weapon, which was a violation of Soulja's probation.
At the time, a judge extended the 'Pretty Boy Swag' rapper's probation, and made it clear he wasn't to have guns or ammunition in his possession.
The 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' singer was also previously charged for the illegal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was found with a Mini Draco AR-15 - which is illegal to own in the US state of California - and he has also been charged for allegedly stealing a gun from a police car.
