Soulja Boy is desperate to fight Jake Paul in a celebrity boxing match.

The 28-year-old rap star is involved in a high-profile feud with the popular YouTuber, and Soulja Boy has insisted he's keen to face-off against his rival inside a boxing ring.

He told TMZ: ''Jake Paul can't beat me in no fight, you know that. It's really gonna happen, though. It's for real.''

The duo have previously discussed putting a $20 million wager on the outcome of their proposed bout.

And while Jake has questioned whether the rap star has the money to risk on the outcome of their bout, Soulja Boy isn't planning to back down or walk away from the challenge.

He said: ''Jake Paul, you a b***h.''

The feud was ignited earlier this month when Jake revealed his ambition to fight the 'Kiss Me Thru the Phone' hitmaker.

He tweeted: ''I wanna box @souljaboy (sic)''

And Soulja Boy - whose real name is DeAndre Way - quickly insisted he was up for the fight.

He replied: ''Boy I'll knock you out (sic)''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Soulja Boy accused Kanye West of ''disrespecting'' black culture.

The rapper also revealed he wouldn't consider working with Kanye until he ''tightens up'' his act and distances himself from US President Donald Trump.

He said: ''What is wrong with you, Kanye? I don't want to make no music with you right now until you tighten up. You're disrespecting our culture. You're wearing a Trump hat. You know what you're doing.''

The rapper also claimed he is responsible for Kanye being ''stuck up''.

He explained: ''I'm the reason why Kanye is stuck up and he acts cocky. Because when I was a 16-year-old kid and I had the number one song in the world with 'Crank That', I didn't know who Kanye was.

''My manager tried to introduce me to him and I slammed the van door in his face saying, 'Get out of my face.' And ever since then he's just been so arrogant.''