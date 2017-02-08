The Crank That (Soulja Boy) hitmaker took to Instagram this week (begs06Feb17) to share his happy news with followers.

"I'm going to be a father soon," he captioned the image.

However, while some fans offered up their congratulations, others were quick to point out the snap wasn't his - and had been lifted from Google after previously appearing on an old blog, titled Rooney Adventures in Pregnancy.

Soulja Boy soon deleted the post after critics began to taunt the rapper in the comments section and urged him to "stop with all the attention seeking".

The hip-hop star, real name DeAndre Cortez Way, has yet to confirm if his baby news is actually true, but it isn't the first time the 26-year-old has trolled fans with such claims.

He twice tweeted he was expecting a child in 2016, but he never revealed the identity of his alleged baby mothers - and never updated fans about the kids' arrivals.