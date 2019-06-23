Soulja Boy won't be charged for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

Cops carried out a raid at his home in February to investigate a claim that the 'Crank That' rapper had kidnapped and assaulted his girlfriend.

He was then sentenced to eight months in prison following his probation violation earlier this year, and the 28-year-old rapper was put behind bars pending a court date into his probation violation case, stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago.

And after the court hearing, he was found guilty of having ammunition in his home - which he was not allowed to own as part of his probation.

Now TMZ.com is reporting that prosecutors have rejected the kidnapping case.

The gossip site has received word from The Ventura County District Attorney, who stated there is not enough evidence to charge the star.

The female, identified only as Kayla, had claimed the Soulja prevented her from leaving his home in Agoura Hills near Los Angeles by tying her up in a chair in his garage with an extension cord and the musician allegedly left her there for six hours, TMZ previously reported.

Sources revealed that Kayla, who was thought to be dating him at the time, was asked to leave the residence at around 2.30am after an argument, however as she was attempting to leave the grounds of the property, she accidentally drove in reverse and clipped the curb.

Soulja's assistant, who was reportedly outside and witnessed the incident, became ''agitated'' and began arguing with her, Kayla then claimed the star began punching and kicking her before moving her to his garage.

After being released, Kayla went home and contacted police, and was also treated in hospital for three broken ribs and concussion, though she was discharged on the same day.

Police confirmed that a kidnapping report was filed on and there was ''an active investigation'' ongoing.

TMZ failed to contact Soulja about the claims at the time, but his manager insisted they were untrue, even though he hadn't been in touch with his client because the rapper ''always calls me if there's any problem, and he did not call.''

The 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' singer was previously charged for the illegal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was found with a Mini Draco AR-15 - which is illegal to own in the US state of California - and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and he has also been charged for allegedly stealing a gun from a police car.