Soulja Boy is doing well after being ''involved in a very bad car accident''.

The 'Kiss Me Thru the Phone' hitmaker took to Twitter to reveal he is alright after getting caught up in the flash floods and mud slides in Malibu over the weekend.

Alongside praying hand emojis, he wrote: ''Was involved in a very bad car accident last night due to a flash flood and mud slide ... My car got stuck too almost went into the ocean.''

Drivers were told to stay off the roads after flash flood warnings were issued in southern California as well as the areas of Malibu, Agoura Hills, Oak Park and Westlake Village - which were all hit by the Woolsey fire recently. The Pacific Coast Highway had also been shut in both directions on Saturday night (05.01.19) because of the mudslides.

The flash floods and mudslides deal another blow to southern California after it was hit by wildfires in November. Kim Kardashian West was just one celebrity that had to be evacuated from her home.

She wrote at the time: ''Pray for Calabasas. Just landed back home and I had one hour to pack up and evacuate our home. Pray everyone is safe. They're evacuating everyone now from all of our homes ... Fire fighters are arriving. Thank you for all that you do for us!!! (sic)''

It was later confirmed on the City of Calabasas Twitter page that they were evacuating everyone in the area, and nearby Hidden Hills and Agoura Hills, where many celebrities reside, as the fire had spread to ''over 2,000 acres with 0% containment''.

An update read: ''The #Woolsey Fire has grown to over 2,000 acres with 0% containment. @LACoFD has ordered a mandatory evacuation in all areas north of the 101 freeway from Valley Circle to Lindero Cyn. A voluntary evacuation remains in effect for Calabasas areas south of the 101 (sic)''