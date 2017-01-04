Soulja Boy got involved in a fracas as he roamed the streets of Compton on Tuesday afternoon (03.01.17) looking to draw Chris Brown into a fight and the incident was captured on Instagram Live.

The 26-year-old rapper threatened to ''knock out'' Chris after the 27-year-old singer vowed to ''fight him'' for liking a picture of his ex-lover Karrueche Tran.

He infuriated the 'Loyal' hitmaker after he liked an Instagram post made by Karrueche, 28, whose on/off relationship with Chris ended over a year ago and then decided to look for Chris in the city in Los Angeles County.

But Soulja Boy - who hails from Atlanta - himself fell victim to an attack, after he was accosted by a man as he was recording the live video of himself walking through a neighbourhood with his entourage.

In the video, Soulja can be seen popping off at an unnamed person.

He said: ''You gotta check in anyway, n***a. P***y. You got us f***ed up n***a, talking you 'bout you gon' knock my homie out, n***a. I'm catching fades for my big homie Wack, n***a.''

Before continuing to rant and scream at naysayers who question his street credibility and he appear to reach his arm around a man's neck immediately pushes Soulja off of him and Soulja's phone falls to the ground.

It is not clear what happened next as the video lens is covered but the 'Zan With That Lean' rapper can be heard arguing with the man and others.

One guy asks him whose phone it is, and Soulja says it is his and then the video ends.

Another video of the incident shows Soulja putting his phone on the ground in order to 'square-up' to the man before his people stop the brawl.

This incident follows a Twitter rant earlier this week, when Soulja Boy - real name DeAndre Cortez Way - tweeted: ''Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b***h

''Aye @chrisbrown pull up n***a I'll knock yo B***h A** out stop snorting so much coke n****. FRUITS

''F**k @chrisbrown

''That n**** @chrisbrown better not tweet s**t with his p***y a**. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F**k n****. Fruits! (sic)''