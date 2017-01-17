Soulja Boy has released a diss track aimed at Chris Brown.

The 26-year-old rapper has dropped the track, named 'Hit 'Em With The Draco', ahead of his proposed boxing match with the 'Loyal' hitmaker which was scheduled after the pair engaged in a public feud on Twitter earlier this month.

In the track, Soulja Boy - who is reportedly receiving training for the fight from former world boxing champion floyd mayweather - promises to ''knock Chris Brown out when I see him''.

The 'Crank That' hitmaker also takes the time to hit out at fellow rapper 50 Cent in the song, as the 41-year-old star has backed Chris - who is being trained by Mike Tyson - to win the fight.

The lyrics to the song read: ''Ayy 50 Cent what you talking about? / You made all that money off Vitamin Water and then filed for bankruptcy / You know I'ma knock Chris Brown out when I see him.''

Chris and Soulja Boy are expected to come to blows sometime in March, and are reportedly planning on screening the battle on Pay-Per-View television.

The feud kicked off in early January after Chris vowed to fight the 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' rapper - real name DeAndre Cortez Way - for liking a picture of his ex-lover Karrueche Tran.

Soulja Boy then raged on Twitter: ''Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b***h

''Aye @chrisbrown pull up n***a I'll knock yo B***h A** out stop snorting so much coke n****. FRUITS

''F**k @chrisbrown

''That n**** @chrisbrown better not tweet s**t with his p***y a**. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F**k n****. Fruits! (sic)''

Soulja Boy also roamed the streets looking for Chris and attempted to entice him into a brawl before they announced their planned boxing match.