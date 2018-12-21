Soulja Boy has defended Travis Scott amid a backlash over reports he will be playing at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The 26-year-old rapper is rumoured to be joining 'Moves Like Jagger' hitmakers Maroon 5 for the huge performance in February 2019, and many stars have already been outspoken about the suggestion amid the NFL's treatment of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the take-a-knee protest movement during the US national anthem.

But Soulja Boy told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I feel like everyone is entitled to their own opinion. It's a very tricky situation because you are involving politics with sports, which should not be mixed.

''I feel like the NFL should be on its own and everybody should have fun ... It should be a positive, fun, happy thing.

''You know what I'm saying? And everybody enjoying the football game. It shouldn't be about all of the controversy behind it and the politics.''

Although guest performers for Maroon 5's set are yet to be officially confirmed, Travis' potential involvement has already been blasted by a number of music stars.

Meek Mill tweeted: ''He don't need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this s**t! (sic)''

However, Jennifer Lopez recently revealed she would love the chance to appear on such a prestigious stage.

She explained: ''I feel like it will happen when it's supposed to happen. I don't sweat stuff like that It would be a great thing.

''I would be totally open for it and we'll see. You never know.''

Rihanna had previously turned down the gig in support of former NFL star Kaepernick, who started the protest movement during the US national anthem amid racial injustice in the country.