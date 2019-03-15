Soulja Boy has been arrested after police allegedly found ammunition in his home.

The 'Crank That' rapper is currently on probation from carrying a firearm or ammunition stemming from weapons violations he was convicted of eight years ago, but on Friday (15.03.19) he was allegedly taken into police custody after cops found him to be violating his probation.

According to TMZ, Soulja was attending a meeting with his probation officer on Friday morning in the San Fernando Valley, and was arrested when he arrived at the his appointment.

Police had searched the rapper's house following allegations from a woman who claimed he had held her hostage in his garage - which he has denied.

During the search of his home, cops allegedly found the ammunition, which he isn't allowed to possess while on probation.

The 28-year-old rapper is set to appear in court to face a judge later on Friday, but is currently in jail in Van Nuys.

For Soulja, the arrest comes after he was previously taken into custody in 2016 when he was already on probation, and police searched his home after he threatened people online. During their search, cops found at least one weapon, which was a violation of Soulja's probation.

At the time, a judge extended the 'Pretty Boy Swag' rapper's probation, and made it clear he wasn't to have guns or ammunition in his possession.

The 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' singer was also previously charged for the illegal possession of a firearm in 2017 when he was found with a Mini Draco AR-15 - which is illegal to own in the US state of California - and he has also been charged for allegedly stealing a gun from a police car.