Soulja Boy and Chris Brown may take their boxing match to Dubai.

The 26-year-old rapper and the 'Loyal' hitmaker - who are embroiled in a bitter feud and have exchanged blows on social media - were originally meant to settle their differences in the ring in Las Vegas, but are now looking at relocating to the Middle East over concerns the pair wouldn't pass the strict guidelines put in place before the boxing commission gives them the okay to be able to fight.

Regardless of where the fight takes place, the feuding stars are set to show the battle - which has yet to be given a firm date, though it is expected to take place in March - on Pay-Per-View television, which according to the New York Post newspaper, could see them rake in millions from across the globe.

According to advertisements, the match will consist of three rounds, and will see the 'Crank That' hitmaker - who is being trained by floyd mayweather - take on the 27-year-old, who is receiving help from boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Chris and Soulja Boy's feud kicked off after Chris vowed to fight the 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone' rapper - real name DeAndre Cortez Way - for liking a picture of his ex-lover Karrueche Tran.

Soulja Boy then raged on Twitter: ''Chris brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked @karrueche picture on Instagram this n**** a b***h

''Aye @chrisbrown pull up n***a I'll knock yo B***h A** out stop snorting so much coke n****. FRUITS

''F**k @chrisbrown

''That n**** @chrisbrown better not tweet s**t with his p***y a**. He called my phone trippin so now I'm trippin F**k n****. Fruits! (sic)''

He also roamed the streets looking for Chris and attempted to entice him into a brawl before they announced their planned boxing match.