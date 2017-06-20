Sophie Turner has joined forces with Louis Vuitton.

The 21-year-old actress has been announced as the new brand ambassador for the luxury company, and under her new partnership with the company the golden-haired beauty will star in the label's Series Seven Autumn/Winter 2017 fashion campaign, alongside Jaden Smith, 18, and 28-year-old actress Riley Keough.

And the upcoming commercial has been shot by popular photographer Bruce Weber.

Louis Vuitton's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, has shared a string of images of the trio from the upcoming advertorial to broadcast the exciting news.

Alongside an image of Sophie, which was posted on his Instagram account, he wrote: ''@sophiet with @santirobledopages shot by @bruce_weber for @louisvuitton new campaign #LVFW17 (sic).''

Whilst another image of Riley clinging on to the 'The Karate Kid' star's neck has been uploaded to the 46-year-old creative mastermind's photo-sharing site.

He wrote: ''The first look at my new #lvseries7 campaign @louisvuitton starring @rileykeough and @c.syresmith shot by @bruce_weber #LVFW17 (sic).''

Although Sophie has yet to share the news on her social media platforms, Riley has decided to spread the exciting news of her latest project on her page with a photograph from the shoot, which is the same image Nicolas posted.

She captioned her upload: ''#lvfw17 @louisvuitton by the incredible @nicolasghesquiere photo by @bruce_weber (sic).''

And Sophie is set for a busy year ahead, as alongside her work with the French fashion house she is set to join the cast of 'Time Freak', and is rumoured to reprise her role as Jean Grey in the upcoming 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.

Sophie - who is currently dating singer Joe Jonas - first starred as the psychic superhero in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' last year and she is now set to have her own standalone movie based on the Marvel Comics character's alter-ego Dark Phoenix.