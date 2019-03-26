Sophie Turner has confessed she was ''fully preparing'' herself to be single ''for the rest of her life'' before she met and got engaged to Joe Jonas.
The 'Game of Thrones' star is glad she has ''found the right person'' after getting engaged to the 'Sucker' hitmaker and she feels she is a ''much older soul'' now.
She said: ''I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know.''
And before she was with Joe, the 23-year-old actress admits she ''experimented'' with women and insists she loves a ''soul not a gender''.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, she added: ''I've met enough guys to know - I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28. Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.''
Sophie previously credited Joe with helping her find her ''happiness''.
She said: ''I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done.
''I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?' A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness. That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am - and find my happiness in things other than acting.''
