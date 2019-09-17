Sophie Turner wants her new TV show to help ''anyone struggling with self-worth''.

The 23-year-old actress is set to star in a show called 'Survive' that will air on an upcoming streaming service named Quibi, which is targeted at younger viewers, and has said she hopes the programme will be able to serve as a source of support for people going through a tough time.

Sophie - who will play a girl named Jane in the show - said in a statement: ''I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in 'Survive' for Quibi. [Jane]'s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.''

'Survive' is an adaptation of Alex Morel's 2012 novel of the same name, and sees Jane and a man named Paul (Corey Hawkins) fight for their lives after a deadly plane crash, of which they are the only survivors.

Prior to the crash, Jane had been contemplating taking her own life, and the show follows the character as she comes to grips with the situation and her willingness to live.

'Survive' only recently entered production, and as of the time of writing, there's no release date set for the show, although Quibi itself is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

For Sophie, the role comes as her first TV show appearance since starring as Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones', although she also stars in the 'X-Men' franchise as Jean Grey and her alter-ego Dark Phoenix.