Sophie Turner hopes she can help to change attitudes towards depression and anxiety.

The 23-year-old actress - who is married to pop star Joe Jonas - has previously admitted to attending therapy sessions for anxiety and depression, and Sophie is hoping she can encourage people to adopt a more open-minded attitude towards the issues.

The British actress told PorterEdit magazine: ''My parents are still like, 'Why do you go to therapy?' and I'm like, 'Because I'm depressed, remember?'

''It's a very British thing - that idea you should just get on with it, 'chin up.' Therapy is seen as a bit self-indulgent, a bit soft. But therapy and medication have helped me immeasurably.''

Sophie thinks it's important to talk more openly and honestly about mental health issues.

She shared: ''The first step to any kind of movement is just to put it out there, talk about it and make it less of a taboo so that people can go and get help and not feel embarrassed to do so.

''People feel so much shame about it, so if, by talking about it, I can even have an impact on one person, that would be awesome.''

Meanwhile, Sophie previously claimed that she owes much of her career success to her social media following.

The 'X-Men' actress said that her 13.4 million followers on Instagram have helped her to secure some of her most coveted on-screen roles.

She confessed: ''A lot of what I have achieved is about timing and luck, but it is also, and I hate to say it, about a big social media following.''