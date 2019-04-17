Sophie Turner has a ''real urge'' to become a police officer.

The 'Game of Thrones' star would love to become a cop as she is ''fascinated'' with crime and says the interrogation process is something that ''really interests'' her.

Speaking to Dr. Phil McGraw for his podcast 'Phil in the Blanks', she said: ''I want to do a lot of things, and not just in the film world. At the moment I have a real urge to go to a police academy and become a cop. I'm fascinated with crime and why people do things and the interrogation process, and how you can manipulate your words in order to get someone to confess, that's something that really interests me.''

Sophie previously admitted she suffered from a bit of an ''identity crisis'' when filming wrapped on 'Game of Thrones' and she had to undergo therapy when she stopped playing the character as it had become such a huge part of her.

She said: ''Six or seven months ago, just after Game of Thrones finished, I went through a bit of a wobble as I think everyone would when 10 years of your life is suddenly like gone and you will never be that character again,'' Turner shared. ''I went through a bit of an identity crisis and suddenly feeling a little bit inferior. And then, you know, therapy really helped and now I kind of own everything.''

And Sophie thinks starring in the fantasy series is both a ''blessing and a curse''.

She said: ''My standards have definitely been raised. It's a blessing and a curse, 'Game of Thrones being my first job and working with such incredible scripts and such incredible veteran actors, working with the best crew. It makes you a bit of a snob.''