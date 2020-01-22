Sophie Turner wants to join the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot.

The 23-year-old star has revealed she would love to play Miranda - portrayed by Lalaine in the original series - when the planned Disney+ revival gets back on track after production was put on hold.

Speaking in her Instagram Stories, she said: ''The 'Lizzie McGuire' show has been put on hold.

''I'm obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure - like, is Miranda appearing in this season, because I'm here.

''I'm available. I am your new Miranda... 'Lizzie McGuire' people. please reach out to me.''

Lalaine Vergara-Paras played the original role of Miranda Sanchez on the series but was not asked to reprise the role of Lizzie's friend in the new episodes.

The relaunched show - which will see Hilary Duff reprise the titular role - had already filmed two episodes for Disney's new streaming platform before work was halted.

The original series creator Terri Minsky parted ways with the programme because the studio was looking to move ''in a different creative direction''.

A Disney spokesperson recently explained: ''Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series.

''After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series.''

The show is currently on a scheduled production hiatus while Hilary honeymoons in South Africa with her new husband Matthew Koma and a search is underway for a new showrunner.

Hilary recently admitted she is feeling ''pressure'' about returning to the role that made her famous as there's a lot to think about with the ''familiarity'' of the character - who will be depicted as a 30-year-old millennial living in New York City - and how she needs to be shaped.

Hilary - who played Lizzie from 2001 to 2004 - said: ''It's really hard to put words to it because there's a familiarity there, and then there's also the pressure of who she is now and what has changed and what is still the same. ''