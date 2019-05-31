Sophie Turner wanted to keep her marriage to Joe Jonas ''a secret'' as she feels marriage is a ''private thing'' which is about celebrating love rather than holding a lavish ceremony..
Sophie Turner would have preferred it if ''no one had known'' about her wedding to Joe Jonas.
The 23-year-old actress and the Jonas Brothers star tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding earlier this month, and the secret ceremony was revealed when guest Diplo took to social media to share clips of the ceremony, including the bride walking down the aisle in a white gown and veil, and country duo Dan + Shay performing their song 'Speechless'.
The 'Game of Thrones' star confessed that although she thought the DJs Instagram antics were ''funny'' she feels it's ''tricky'' when ''people live stream it'' and would have preferred to keep her newlywed status secret for longer.
She said: ''It's tricky when people livestream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny.''
The 'Dark Phoenix' actress went on to explain that she would have ''kept it a secret'' as she feels marriage is a ''private thing'' which is about celebrating love rather than holding a lavish ceremony.
She added: ''I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be.
''It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.''
As for how Sophie feels now she's married, the actress admitted she ''doesn't know'' yet at her wedding was so recent, but for now is enjoying ''floating''.
Speaking to NET-A-PORTER's digital magazine PorterEdit, she said: ''I don't know if I feel like a wife yet. I don't know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I'm just kind of floating at the moment.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...