Sophie Turner once tried to get a date with Matthew Perry.

The 'Game of Thrones' star is now married to Joe Jonas, but has admitted that before meeting the Jonas Brothers star, she had attempted to woo 'Friends' alum Matthew, after spotting him when he was rehearsing for a play near her home.

Sophie, 23, made the admission as she appeared on a video for Twitter entitled '#BehindtheTweets' in which she explained the thought process behind some of things she's posted on the site.

One tweet, posted in 2016, read: ''Holy balls. Chanandler Bong himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home. (sic)''

The tweet referred to Matthew's 'Friends' character Chandler Bing, and Sophie has now revealed seeing him outside her home prompted her to attempt to flirt with the 49-year-old star.

In the new Twitter video, she explained: ''I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette. And I bought a lighter from Budgens so that I could walk up to him and offer to light his cigarette. And it was already lit, so, that was just embarrassing.''

Sophie - who met Joe 10 months after the tweet was posted, and got engaged to him in 2017 before tying the knot last month - didn't give up hope straight away though, as she thought Matthew might see her tweet and then ask her out on a date.

She added: ''I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don't know, reach out to me, and ask me on a date or something, but he didn't.''