Sophie Turner is to reprise her role as Jean Grey in the upcoming 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress first starred as the psychic superhero in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' last year and she is now set to have her own standalone movie based on the Marvel Comics character's alter-ego Dark Phoenix.

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be one of three 'X-Men' films released in 2018 including 'Deadpool 2' and teen-orientated 'The New Mutants'.

The film, originally titled 'X-Men: Supernova', can be seen as a potential reboot of the 2006 'X-Men: The Last Stand' which was the end of the original trilogy.

Fans of the comic book version of the 'Dark Phoenix' saga would have noticed a difference in the story compared to the film adaptation in 2006.

One of the reasons why 'The Last Stand' is not favourably among fans is because director Bryan Singer left the franchise to make 'Superman Returns'.

At the moment Singer isn't confirmed to direct 'Dark Phoenix' but longtime 'X-Men' screenwriter Simon Kinberg is rumoured to be up for the job according to GQ.

Last year, Fox released a video of Kinberg answering fan questions and said: ''I never I wanted to tell the 'Dark Phoenix' stories a little different than the way they're being told.

''So we really didn't get to dig into those characters and they're such huge, iconic characters in the franchise and we didn't do it in 'Days of Future Past' for obvious reasons until the end.''

The film is scheduled to be released in November 2018 and it will give the telekinetic powered Jean, who embodies the Phoenix Force, her own story and background.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly last year, Turner, 21, said: ''The seeds of Phoenix definitely are planted in 'Apocalypse'. She can't control her powers unless she either fully stops them or lets them all loose and that's kind of Phoenix. I think in future movies to come we'll definitely see a bit more of that.''