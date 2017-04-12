Sophie Turner is set to star in 'Time Freak'.

The 21-year-old actress - who rose to fame playing Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - will appear alongside Hugo's Asa Butterfield, Skyler Gisondo, Will Peltz, Aubrey Reynolds and Jillian Joy in the sci-fi romantic comedy.

According to Deadline, Turner is to portray the character of Debbie who is the girlfriend of Stillman, played by Butterfield.

'Time Freak' marks the directorial debut of Andrew Bowler and is inspired by the Oscar-nominated short of the same name, in which the story follows the dramas of physics student Stillman, who is heartbroken when his girlfriend ends their relationship.

In a bid to win Debbie back, he builds a time machine and takes his best friend Evan, played by Gisonodo, back in time with him so he can revisit his mistakes and put them right again.

In order to get the project off the ground, director Andrew Bowler and producer Gigi Causey invested all their savings into making a short around the idea. That short went on to win an Oscar nomination and as a result, QC Entertainment and Rhodes Entertainment got on board in association with Beach Pictures to produce and finance the full length feature film which is currently under production in Salt Lake City.