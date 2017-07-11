Sophie Turner is ''terrified'' of 'Game of Thrones' coming to an end.

The 21-year-old actress plays Sansa Stark on the hit HBO fantasy drama, and has said she will likely be an ''emotional wreck'' when the show comes to an end after its eighth season, and she's ''really not looking forward'' to saying farewell to Westeros.

When asked about the end of the show, Sophie said: ''I've been trying to wrap my head around it. It's not like I'm brushing it under the carpet; I am fully aware that it is coming to an end, but I don't think I'll be ready until I shoot my final scene, and then I think I will be completely an emotional wreck for the next year or so of my life. I'm really not looking forward to it. It is terrifying.''

And the beauty admits she often has fans of the show come up to her on the street and greet her as her character, but insists it can be ''quite jarring'' for them as she's nothing like Sansa in real life.

She said: ''I have had people come up to me and think I am Sansa and treat me as such. I've had a few greetings as 'Lady Stark.' It might be quite jarring to them because they come up to me and expect a stoic, cold person. And then they see me in shitty shorts and muddy trainers, and they are like, 'Oh, she definitely doesn't have handmaidens.'''

Whilst Sophie can't share details on the upcoming seventh season of the show - which airs next week - she has revealed the episodes will focus on ''trust and loyalty'' for Sansa.

Speaking to W magazine, she teased: ''Now that she's became a leader, she has Winterfell, she has her home, she has her brother. She's got to the point where she has that power that she's been longing for. And the ability to kind of hopefully bring the people that she loves back to her or create a safe haven if they do come back to her. It's more about her figuring out how to treat that power and how to surround herself with the people that are best for her. This season is about trust and loyalty.''