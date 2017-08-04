Sophie Turner has learned to ''keep [her] mouth shut''.

The 21-year-old actress shot to fame at the age of just 15 playing Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' and she initially struggled to adapt to life in the public eye, so tried to carry on her life as normal, much to the despair of her ''team'', who worried about her social media outbursts.

She said: ''It was so gradual that I still treated my life and my social media like I wasn't in the public eye.

''I was a 15-year-old girl writing rash political stuff that would get a negative reaction and my team would tell me to take it down. Now I am learning to keep my mouth shut.''

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress admitted she has been told to lose weight for her work in the past, even when her size was irrelevant to the part.

She told Porter magazine: ''There are often times when I have done jobs and they've told me that I have to lose weight, even when it has nothing to do with the character. It is so f***ed up.''

Sophie - who is dating Joe Jonas - will see her stint in 'Game of Thrones' come to an end when the fantasy drama series ends next year, and though she'll be sad to say farewell to her beloved character, she's looking forward to starting a ''new chapter'' in her career and seeing what the future holds.

She said: ''It's like losing my safety net. I'm so sad to leave Sansa, but I'm also excited for a new chapter in my career. It feels like I'm shedding a skin and there is a certain weightlessness to that.''