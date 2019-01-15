Sophie Turner and Chloe Grace Moretz star in Louis Vuitton's latest campaign.

The 'Game of Thrones' star and the 'Kick-Ass' actress join a host of Hollywood names such as Thandie Newton, Michelle Williams, Laura Harrier, Riley Keough, Doona Bae, Léa Seydoux, Alicia Vikander and Ruth Negga who will represent the fashion house's Spring 2019 pre-fall collection.

The two stars were recruited by the brand's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, and the Italian designer hopes the star-studded list of women will ''reflect the eclecticism of the female identity.''

In a statement, he said: ''These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton. Be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity.''

Nicolas went on to explain he chose these women to ''illustrate the diversity of feminine expression,'' and showcase the house's pre-fall looks which are rooted in an ''autumnal atmosphere''.

The inter-seasonal collection features mixed prints such as plaid, stripes, and dramatic florals, statement accessories exaggerated silhouettes and leather staples.

Sophie, 22, shared an image of her from the campaign on her Instagram account and she is seen wearing a loose-fitting draped skirt with neutral toned plaid print, a balloon-sleeved brown blouse with a striking floral print, paired with a cream turtle neck and the 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star's look was accessorised with a pair of black leather Chelsea boots and a monochrome box bag with gold trimming.

Meanwhile, Chloe, 21, is shown with her blonde hair gelled back in a sleek down-do with a dramatic smokey-eye wearing a purple and black floral ensemble which features large balloon sleeves, a high neckline and draping around the shoulders, paired with a matching floral round purse.