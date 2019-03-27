Sophie Turner found Bryan Singer ''unpleasant'' to work with.

The 23-year-old actress played Jean Gray for the first time in 2016's 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and she doesn't have fond memories of being directed by the filmmaker - who has denied multiple accusations of sexual misconduct - on the superhero blockbuster.

Echoing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' star Rami Malek's recent comments about the director, she said of Singer: ''Our time together was, like Rami said, unpleasant.''

Sophie has recently wrapped filming as Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' and after eight seasons on the fantasy drama, she can see parallels with life in Westeros to the realities of Hollywood.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: ''There's a lot of Sansa in me. You go into something and you think it's going to be a huge dream, and then you figure out, 'Oh, wait. I have to be very strategic about everything. And Harvey Weinstein is Joffrey or Ramsay. Probably worse than that. A White Walker.' ''

Rami previously admitted he didn't expect Singer to be fired from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in the middle of production but he felt it ''had'' to happen.

Asked about his experiences working with the director on the movie, he said: ''I've sat here and talked about how everyone deserves a voice and anyone who wants to talk about what happened with Bryan deserves to have their voice heard.

''In my situation with Bryan, it was not pleasant, not at all. And that's about what I can say about it at this point.

''For anyone who is seeking any solace in all of this, Bryan Singer was fired. Bryan Singer was fired, I don't think that was something anyone saw coming but I think that had to happen and it did.''

Bryan - who still has the directing credit on the film - was replaced by Dexter Fletcher when he was sacked in December 2017 amid reports of conflict between himself and his lead actor, as well as accusations of sexual misconduct.