Sophie Turner and Zoe Kravitz will reportedly have their weddings on the same day in the same country.

The 23-year-old actress is planning on marrying Joe Jonas - whom she is already wed to after they tied the knot in Las Vegas - in France at the end of this month, but it seems like she won't be the only one flying out to the European country for her special day.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Zoe, 30, is also planning on tying the knot with Karl Glusman - whom she was also rumoured to have already married last month - in France on the same day as Sophie and Joe.

Both couples are looking to host bigger ceremonies in France for family and friends, after their respective initial weddings were fairly secretive or unplanned events.

But the difference in the two weddings will be in how they want to theme their big days, with Zoe and Karl opting for a traditional ceremony in Paris, and Sophie and Joe wanting something that resembles a ''huge party''.

A source said of Joe and Sophie's wedding plans: ''Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party. The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There'll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.''

The 'Game of Thrones' star celebrated her bachelorette party earlier this month with a multi-stop vacation in Europe, which saw her whisk her friends - including co-star and best pal Maisie Williams - off to several locations such as Benidorm in Spain, Berlin in Germany, and Prague in the Czech Republic.

An insider said of the trip: ''Sophie has been wearing a Bride-to-Be sash and is having the best time with her girls including Maisie Williams and Nadia Parkes.

''They are partying at night and sun tanning during the day. Everything is very coordinated with matching outfits and colourful wigs. They are going all out to make it fun for Sophie.

''The girls have been hitting up nightclubs and dancing up a storm both in the clubs and at their hotel near the coast.

''They spent one day recovering by the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin. They all lounged in matching robes and enjoyed drinks at sunset.

''Now they are in Prague walking around the beautiful city and admiring all the old architecture.

''It's a fun group of girls and Sophie is having a great time just being with her best friends in so many different places. They are really bonding and making it a memorable few days she won't forget.''