Sophie Turner says 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is more of a ''family drama'' than a superhero movie.

The 23-year-old actress plays psychic Jean Grey in the next instalment of the superhero franchise and admitted that writer and director Simon Kinberg has made the new movie ''more character-driven'' and ''emotional'' than previous 'X-Men' films.

In an interview with Collider, she said: ''I think one of the things Simon's done with this film is he's made it a far more character driven movie and more emotional. You know how 'Logan' was kind of different in style to all the other 'Wolverine' all the 'X-Men' movies and it's kind of the same with this.

'''Logan' was kind of like a western style and this is more like a family drama than a superhero movie.''

Tye Sheridan - who plays Cyclops in the franchise - went on to explain that the fact Kinberg helmed the film as well as writing the screenplay was incredibly helpful to the cast as there was no conflicted ''visions'' between writer and director.

He said: ''I mean it's a singular vision and that's exciting. I think no matter what the scale what size the film is to have a writer-director guiding the way is really nice because there's no conflict between them two visions, so that was really nice. What's really nice about working with Simon is if you're struggling with something in the scene - he knows the dialogue and the context and the narrative so well, like the back of his hand.

''Like he knows how to tweak things and rework them so they work and so I think he's good at working like that and being able to adapt to when you run into certain issues if you're having any.''

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' is to be released in June.