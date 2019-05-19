Sophie Turner treated 'X-Men: Apocalypse' as a ''fun little summer camp''.

The 23-year-old actress had to ''step it up'' when she reprised her role as Jean Grey in the upcoming 'Dark Phoenix' because the previous installment in the saga wasn't as ''challenging'' as having to take centre stage this time round.

She told heat magazine: ''I knew that I had to step it up. Because in the last movie, we were an ensemble - we didn't really have much challenging work to do, so I was seeing the 'X-Men' movies as kind of like a fun little summer camp to go to with all my friends.

''And the fact that [producer] Simon Kinberg entrusted me with this character that is so loved and one of the most revered sagas in the comic book world, I was just really honoured to be able to play this role, because I know so many fans feel so passionately about the character.''

While Sophie feels ''lucky'' her character's powers aren't physical, unlike those of some of her co-stars she still enjoyed having cast gym sessions during filming breaks.

She said: ''Luckily for me, Jean is telekinetic, so that means she doesn't have to do much jumping and running. She can just sit there.

''Obviously, every single cast member has their trainers leading up to the production and then we try and work out every day during the production. It really does help you transform.

''So often, at times, we would have a trailer gym on set. At lunch time we would all just go and pump iron together. It was really fun actually. It really helped us to feel like superheroes.''