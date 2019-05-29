Sophie Turner thinks reprising the role of Sansa Stark would result in ''more trauma''.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress was very satisfied with way her character's story finished in the finale of the HBO fantasy series, and she insisted it was ''time to let her go'' after a decade on the show.

The 23-year-old star told Sky News: ''I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa. I'm ready... ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended.

''It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far. I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it's time to let her go. I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma.''

There has already been a lot of speculation about the spin-off shows which will follow 'Game of Thrones'.

There are currently three prequel projects in the works at HBO, one of which has already begun filming under the working title 'Bloodmoon'.

The show is set to feature Naomi Watts in the lead role, and will follow the story of the Children Of The Forest, more than five thousand years before the events of the main series.

HBO programming president Casey Bloys has insisted that none of the planned spin-off shows will centre around the current cast, because he wants the main series of the show - created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss - to be ''its own thing''.

When asked recently about the possibility of an Arya Stark spin-off, he said: ''Nope, nope, nope. No. Part of it is, I do want this show - this 'Game of Thrones', Dan and David's show - to be its own thing. I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got.''