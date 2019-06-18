Sophie Turner is ''so down'' with playing Boy George in a biopic.

The Culture Club frontman is excited to be the subject of a movie about his life and one of the most ''interesting'' casting suggestions that have been pitched to him so far have been for the 'Game of Thrones' star to portray his younger self, which he thinks is a great idea.

Speaking to Nova's Fitzy and Wippa in Australia, he said: ''It's going ahead. It's MGM. It's being written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, who did 'My Dinner with Hervé'. Who is very cool.''

Asked who would play him, he added: ''There's been some really interesting suggestions. One of the most interesting suggestions was Sophie Turner.

''[People will say] she can't play you she's a woman, you know. But when I was 17, I would have loved to have been her.''

Responding to British Vogue's tweet about the news, Sophie - who is married to Joe Jonas - admitted: ''I'm SO down @BoyGeorge.''

The 'Karma Chameleon' hitmaker also suggested he didn't care if the movie wasn't entirely truthful because he loves reading ''ridiculous'' rumours about himself.

He said: ''In our game, there is always stuff that is written about you that is so ridiculous. That you say, 'I don't mind it though, it makes me sound more interesting.'

''He sleeps upside down on the roof. He only lives on lentils, that kind of stuff. I think it just makes a great picture.''

It was previously reported that the untitled film will chart the 57-year-old singer's childhood in a working class Irish family through his rise to stardom along with Culture Club in the 1980s.

As well as Sacha, Kevin King Templeton and Paul Kemsley are on board to produce while George and Jessica de Rothschild will serve as executive producers.

It is not yet known when the movie will be released.