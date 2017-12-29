Sophie Turner has claimed 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will ''revolutionise'' the superhero genre.

The 21-year-old actress stars as the titular Phoenix and her alter ego Jean Grey in the upcoming Marvel comics movie - which is expected to be released in November 2018 - and has said that the feature is so different that it intends to kick-start a ''whole new genre'' of superhero movies.

She said: ''We are revolutionising it. We wanted to create a whole new genre of superhero movie.''

'Dark Phoenix' is being directed by Simon Kinberg, and Sophie has praised the filmmaker for his work in redefining the 'X-Men' series, as she dubbed him ''one of the best directors'' she's ever worked with.

She said: ''Simon has been the brain behind 'X-Men' for years, and it's really exciting to have what feels like one of our own rise up and take hold of the franchise, and direct it in the way that he sees it. I have to say he's one of the best directors I've ever worked with. He's so passionate and collaborative.''

The comic book 'Dark Phoenix Saga' is noted for being one of the most emotional 'X-Men' story lines of all time, with the story ending when Jean chooses to take her own life rather than risk unleashing her dark side once again, and Sophie has insisted the movies won't brush over the ''huge emotional scenes''.

Speaking to Empire magazine, she said: ''I kept saying to Simon, 'Oh good, that's done. Now I only have, like seven huge emotional scenes to go.' It was a real challenge.''

'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' will be released late next year, and it was recently revealed by Olivia Munn - who plays Psylocke in the franchise - that the production could be split into a two-part epic.

She said: ''I don't know what I'm supposed to say. I'm supposed to be vague. That's my answer. I'm horrible at that.

''It's like a two parter, this movie. That's more than I've said, in general. I don't know why people have to be so secretive.''