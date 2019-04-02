Sophie Turner suffered from a bit of an ''identity crisis'' when filming wrapped on 'Game of Thrones'.

The 23-year-old actress - who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series - admits she had to undergo therapy when she stopped playing the character as it had become such a huge part of her.

She said: ''Six or seven months ago, just after Game of Thrones finished, I went through a bit of a wobble as I think everyone would when 10 years of your life is suddenly like gone and you will never be that character again,'' Turner shared. ''I went through a bit of an identity crisis and suddenly feeling a little bit inferior. And then, you know, therapy really helped and now I kind of own everything.''

Sophie's fiancé Joe Jonas was on the 'Game of Thrones' set a lot and he found out so many show secrets that he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to promise that he wouldn't leak any details ahead of its eight and final season.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''Joe was on set most of the time so he kind of figured it out and he was like, 'Can you fill me [in]?' And, he signed an NDN, NDA [non-disclosure agreement] and everything so it's all good.''

Meanwhile, Sophie previously admitted being in 'Game of Thrones' is both a ''blessing and a curse''.

She said: ''My standards have definitely been raised. It's a blessing and a curse, 'Game of Thrones being my first job and working with such incredible scripts and such incredible veteran actors, working with the best crew. It makes you a bit of a snob, I think.

''And because it was my first job, the actors on 'Game of Thrones' are the people I learned to act from. I learned to act watching Lena and Peter and Maisie [Williams] and Kit [Harington] and all of these different people. I put them all on such pedestals. The thought of not working with them is almost excruciating to me. They've been my growing up.''