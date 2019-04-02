Sophie Turner has confessed she suffered from an ''identity crisis'' when filming wrapped on 'Game of Thrones'.
Sophie Turner suffered from a bit of an ''identity crisis'' when filming wrapped on 'Game of Thrones'.
The 23-year-old actress - who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO fantasy series - admits she had to undergo therapy when she stopped playing the character as it had become such a huge part of her.
She said: ''Six or seven months ago, just after Game of Thrones finished, I went through a bit of a wobble as I think everyone would when 10 years of your life is suddenly like gone and you will never be that character again,'' Turner shared. ''I went through a bit of an identity crisis and suddenly feeling a little bit inferior. And then, you know, therapy really helped and now I kind of own everything.''
Sophie's fiancé Joe Jonas was on the 'Game of Thrones' set a lot and he found out so many show secrets that he had to sign a non-disclosure agreement to promise that he wouldn't leak any details ahead of its eight and final season.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''Joe was on set most of the time so he kind of figured it out and he was like, 'Can you fill me [in]?' And, he signed an NDN, NDA [non-disclosure agreement] and everything so it's all good.''
Meanwhile, Sophie previously admitted being in 'Game of Thrones' is both a ''blessing and a curse''.
She said: ''My standards have definitely been raised. It's a blessing and a curse, 'Game of Thrones being my first job and working with such incredible scripts and such incredible veteran actors, working with the best crew. It makes you a bit of a snob, I think.
''And because it was my first job, the actors on 'Game of Thrones' are the people I learned to act from. I learned to act watching Lena and Peter and Maisie [Williams] and Kit [Harington] and all of these different people. I put them all on such pedestals. The thought of not working with them is almost excruciating to me. They've been my growing up.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
X-Men Apocalypse comes as the ninth instalment in the X-Men film series and stars Jennifer...
This closing chapter of the First Class trilogy falls into the same trap as The...
Mutants and humans alike are familiar with the story of Apocalypse, he was the first...