Sophie Turner is celebrating her bachelorette party with a multi-stop vacation in Europe.

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress married Joe Jonas in a secret Las Vegas ceremony last month but the couple are planning a formal wedding in France later this summer and so she has jetted off on holiday with a group of female friends, including her 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams, for a fun-filled vacation.

The group flew by private jet to Benidorm, Spain, and while on the flight, they tucked into takeaway from McDonalds.

Sophie's friend Blair Croce shared a photo from the plane and captioned it: ''We can't have nice things. The entire plane spilled their McDonald's & drinks on take off. Bless that flight attendant's heart.''

She also shared a photo of the group donning colourful wigs for a night out.

And the group have also visited Berlin, Germany, and are currently in Prague in the Czech Republic.

A source told E! News: ''Sophie has been wearing a Bride-to-Be sash and is having the best time with her girls including Maisie Williams and Nadia Parkes.

''They are partying at night and sun tanning during the day. Everything is very coordinated with matching outfits and colorful wigs. They are going all out to make it fun for Sophie.

''The girls have been hitting up nightclubs and dancing up a storm both in the clubs and at their hotel near the coast.

''They spent one day recovering by the rooftop pool at the Soho House in Berlin. They all lounged in matching robes and enjoyed drinks at sunset.

''Now they are in Prague walking around the beautiful city and admiring all the old architecture.

''It's a fun group of girls and Sophie is having a great time just being with her best friends in so many different places. They are really bonding and making it a memorable few days she won't forget.''

It was recently claimed the 23-year-old actress and the 'Sucker' singer are planning a classic but quirky wedding in Paris, though the exact date for the big day is being kept under wraps.

A source said: ''Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party. The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there'll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There'll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.''