Sophie Turner's dad was ''beyond pleased'' when she married Joe Jonas.

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress tied the knot with the Jonas Brothers singer in a secret Las Vegas ceremony last month and her father, Andrew Turner, is delighted with her choice of husband because he always hoped she'd settle down with a musician.

Speaking to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 'HFPA in Conversations' podcast, she said: ''My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right.''

However, the 23-year-old actress admitted her dad wasn't familiar with the 'Sucker' singer's music before they started dating.

She said: ''He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.''

Having been married for just a few weeks, Sophie is still getting used to calling Joe, 29, her husband.

She admitted: ''I keep going from boyfriend, to fiance, to husband. I can't figure out what to say! ... It's early days but we're very happy.''

Joe recently admitted his own parents found out about his wedding online but he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the ''legal portion'' of the marriage and they are planning a second ceremony and celebration soon.

He said: ''They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town.''