Sophie Turner's baby is reportedly due in the ''middle of summer''.

The 23-year-old actress recently revealed she's expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas later this year, and a source close to the situation has suggested the baby will arrive in just a few months.

An insider told Us Weekly: ''[The baby is] due in the middle of summer.''

The celebrity duo have been married since May last year, when they walked down the aisle in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Awards.

The wedding was actually live-streamed by Diplo, with Sophie seen sporting a $650 Bezva jumpsuit on her big day.

Sophie and Joe, 30, also hosted an official ceremony for family and friends in France in June last year.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress subsequently revealed her dad was ''beyond pleased'' when she married Joe.

She said: ''My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers.

''They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.''

Meanwhile, Joe revealed his own parents found out about his Vegas wedding online.

However, he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the ''legal portion'' of the marriage.

The 'Sucker' hitmaker said: ''They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day'. There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town.''