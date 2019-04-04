Sophie Turner says Maisie Williams will be her maid of honour at her wedding.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress has picked her co-star - and on screen sister - for the important role by her side when she ties the knot with fiance Joe Jonas, so she was baffled when her pal said she'd been looking for an outfit for the ceremony as Sophie has something lined up for her to wear.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' at the show's season eight premiere on Wednesday (03.04.19): ''I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress! She's my maid of honor! One of two.''

Sophie, 23, and Maisie, 21, have grown up together on the show, having first appeared as Sansa and Arya Stark respectively a decade ago.

While it was always going to be emotional at the launch event for the final season, the star was happy to have fiance Joe by her side.

She said: ''It means so much to have him here, it's just like, the best support, the best person to calm me down and keep me calm, and if I end up crying, I have a shoulder to cry on. So, it's good. I'm so happy that he's here.''

Meanwhile, Sophie has previously opened up about the close bond she shares with Maisie, and admitted while they used to ''sneak a kiss'' into shoots to put off other actors, they have also been mistaken for a couple in the past.

She revealed: ''People always think Maisie and I are a couple. I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know ... I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram!

''Even though we are sisters [in 'Game of Thrones'], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit. It kept them on their toes' making sure they were following the script.''