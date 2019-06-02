Sophie Turner felt like a competition winner on the set of 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'.

The 23-year-old actress plays the role of Phoenix Force in the money-spinning franchise, and Sophie has admitted to relishing the experience.

She said: ''I felt like I'd won a contest. Every time I was on set, I thought: I shouldn't be here.

''It was mad to have one-on-one scenes with Jess [Chastain] or Jen [Lawrence] or Michael [Fassbender].''

Despite starring in the 'X-Men' franchise, Sophie is, perhaps, still best-known for her appearances in 'Game of Thrones'.

And the actress has admitted she'd be open to reprising her role on the hit TV show in the distant future.

She told PorterEdit magazine: ''Maybe we should do a season nine?

''In 20 years, when I'm old and haggard and out of work, I'll definitely be up for a season nine.''

By contrast, Sophie previously said that reprising the role of Sansa Stark would result in ''more trauma''.

The actress was satisfied with way her character's story finished in the finale of the HBO fantasy series, and she insisted it was ''time to let her go'' after a decade on the show.

She said: ''I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa. I'm ready ... ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended.

''It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far. I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it's time to let her go. I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma.''