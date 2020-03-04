Sophie Turner will ''forever regret'' the outfit she wore to Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's wedding.

The 24-year-old actress donned a red blazer dress with over-the-knee boots to her former 'Game of Thrones' co-stars' nuptials in 2018 but she admitted it wasn't her first choice as she had two ''really classy'' dresses lined up to wear but neither of them fit.

She told ELLE UK: ''I'll forever regret this look. This was one of my worst looks.

''I had a fashion emergency. Both of the really classy dresses that I picked out did not fit me. It was a disaster.

''It was either the thigh-high boots or these nice heels but I felt like if I just wore the heels all of my leg is showing, if I cover up a little bit then... urgh, it was a disaster. Worst fashion choice.''

The British star - who is married to Joe Jonas - admitted it wasn't the first time she'd put together an outfit at the last minute, recalling the House of Fraser dress and River Island boots shes donned for the 'Game of Thrones' season three press tour.

She said: ''I don't think I had a stylist, or I did, but I didn't have an outfit for this event. This was a self-put-together look, no stylist involved, and I think I did a pretty good job.''

When her husband turned 30 last year, Sophie wore a black Alexandre Vauthier dress because she wanted to ''be a Bond girl for the night'' and didn't care about the fact the same gown had been worn by one of Joe's ex-girlfriends, Taylor Swift, to a Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2016.

She said: ''I wanted to be a Bond girl for the night... I know that Taylor Swift wore this before to an event and she looked much better in it than I did.''