Sophie Turner says her 'Game of Thrones' tattoo doesn't spoil the ending of season eight.

The 22-year-old actress - who plays Sansa Stark in the multi-award winning HBO show - insists that her inking of the words ''The Pack Survives'', a reference to season seven, is simply a ''moral'' she ''lives by'', despite speculation from fans.

However, while she says it isn't a spoiler, many feel she could be alluding to the fact that members of the pack don't make it alive.

Appearing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in London tonight (22.06.18), she tells the host of her new body art: ''It's the Dire Wolf from 'Game of Thrones' and it says, 'The Pack Survives'.

''While I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away.

''But I wasn't. It's just a quote from last season but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it's just a moral I like to live by.''

Sophie previously revealed she and her on-screen sister Maisie Williams [Arya Stark] have matching inkings to commemorate the date they secured their roles as Sansa and Arya in the popular fantasy series.

She previously explained: ''We do! We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in 'Game Of Thrones'.''

And the 'Dark Phoenix' star revealed the pair went ahead with their tattoos when they both had a ''day off'' from filming in Belfast, Ireland.

She added: ''So when we had a day off from filming in Belfast we just went to a tattoo place and got it done.''

Maisie previously admitted the show will ''go out with a bang'' with finale season eight.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm sad that it's coming to an end but this series is so wonderful and I'm so proud of it.

''The story is just so good that we're going to go out with a bang for sure.''

'The Late Late Show with James Corden' in London, Sky One and NOW TV tonight at 10pm.