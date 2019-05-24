Sophie Turner wishes she had the ''university experience''.

The 'Game of Thrones' star was just 13 when she joined the show and whilst she missed ''drinking a lot and throwing up in the middle of a club'', she had a really great time on set.

She said: ''I wish I'd had the university experience. I wish I could have gone out and drunk a lot and thrown up in the middle of a club without it being photographed! But, I am happy with my 'Game of Thrones' experience. I don't think I missed out on too much.''

And the 23-year-old actress is grateful to have had so many ''protective'' people on the set of the HBO fantasy drama series.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday (24.05.19) evening, she added: ''They were very protective. There was one moment before a scene where Peter [Dinklage] and Conleth [Hill] were talking amongst themselves and they were swearing, and Peter was like, 'Don't swear in front of Sophie. She's 14, you can't swear.' And then they called, 'action' and the first words of the scene were a string of obscenities and expletives! It was all very strange.''

Sophie previously has thanked her 'Game of Thrones' character for teaching her so many ''lessons'' as she bids farewell to the show.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on ... at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you've taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn't be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I'll miss this more than anything. (sic)''