Sophie Turner didn't tell her parents she auditioned for 'Game of Thrones'.

The 23-year-old actress, who was just 13 years old when she bagged the part of Sansa Stark in the hit HBO drama series, has admitted that she was secretly attending auditions behind her parents' backs because she didn't think she would actually land the part as she and her pals went along as a joke.

In an interview with her 'Dark Phoenix' co-star Jessica Chastain for Vogue Paris, Sophie revealed: ''Well, I didn't tell my parents I auditioned for Game of Thrones, they just kind of found out.

''Me and all my friends auditioned.

''We just thought it was kind of a fun, jokey thing to do. And then I just got call back, after call back.''

However, when she made the final seven, her mum and dad found out and Sally Turner ''freaked out'' and had to be persuaded by her husband Andrew Turner to let her daughter live out her dream.

She continued: ''My parents found out when I was in the final seven, and then my mom kind of freaked out, and she called my dad and said, 'I don't know if we can do this.'

''But my dad said, 'Shut up, this is what she has wanted her whole life. You have to let her give it a go.'''

Sophie - who is married to pop star Joe Jonas - recalled how once she had landed the role, she and her mother celebrated with a pizza pool party.

The British star recalled: ''She jumped on me and said, 'You got the part,' and we both ran and jumped in the pool and ate loads of pizza that whole day. It was the best day ever.''

'Game of Thrones' came to an end in April after almost a decade on screen and Sophie recently admitted she was very satisfied with way her character's story finished in the finale of the fantasy series because it was ''time to let her go''.

She said: ''I think it's time to say goodbye to Sansa. I'm ready... ish, to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended. It's been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far. I finished in a very happy place with Sansa and it's time to let her go. I feel like if I played her again it would be just be more trauma.''