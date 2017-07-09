Sophie Turner admits she is a ''cheapskates'' and she and her friends take turns to buy a round of drinks when they go out.
Sophie Turner is a ''cheapskate''.
The 21-year-old actress enjoys visiting her old schoolfriends at their universities, but despite her success in 'Game of Thrones' and the 'X-Men' franchise, she admits she doesn't pick up the bar bills for everyone.
She said: ''I'm actually such a cheapskate, but all my friends are cool about it. We take turns getting rounds, I'm not an expensive person. I will go to Topshop, or get a £1 vodbull (vodka and Red Bull).''
The British star - who is dating Joe Jonas - also doesn't like all the fake praise that goes round in Hollywood, so likes to give ''s**t'' to her friends when she visits them in Los Angeles.
She told the new issue of Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''I have a lot of friends who were brought up in the UK like me, who are working in LA as actors.
''When I go over, I'm giving them s**t and being sarcastic. They're like, 'Thank god.'
''They're stuck in this place where everyone is so far up your a**e. It's a business town, it's understandable.
''But sometimes you just need someone to tell you that you're not a f***ing superstar.''
And Sophie is equally blunt in her professional life.
She admitted: ''I've had media training and I hated it. I think people appreciate honesty.
''Seeing Kristen Stewart doing interviews and talking about her sexuality - it's so forward-thinking. I like that. Cut the bulls**t.''
Sophie is very close to her 'Game of Thrones' co-star Maisie Williams, 20, and the pair even suggest roles to one another when they've auditioned for a project they feel would suit the other better.
She said: ''We're so close I've been put up for projects and been like, 'You need to go for this'.
''Then she'll say, 'I said no to this because I think you need to go for this.' ''
