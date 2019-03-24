'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner has insisted she has only told ''two people'' how the upcoming eighth and final season of the fantasy show will end.
The 23-year-old actress - who has played Sansa Stark on the show since its first series in 2011 - previously admitted she has revealed the HBO fantasy favourite's conclusion to her fiance Joe Jonas, and now she has claimed she only shared the secret with one other person.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Weekly' about fan backlash - after saying in January she had told ''a few people'' about the ending'' - she clarified: ''I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like 'Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of 'Game Of Thrones'.
''The truth is I've only told two people. It's not that many. To be honest, I don't read many of the mentions on Twitter because there's normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions, so I'm not surprised.''
One of the two people Sophie told was 29-year-old singer Joe - who is a huge fan of the show - and she admitted he was ''so mad'' at her for spoiling the ending for him.
She recently said: ''I've just told Joe [Jonas]. But he's so mad at me - he loves the show! Well, I have to tell someone, otherwise I'll burst.''
She isn't the only person to have ruined the show for their loved ones, as her on-screen brother Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow, recently revealed his wife Rose Leslie - who previously appeared on the show as his on-screen lover Ygritte, before departing in season four - refused to speak to him for ''three days'' after he told her key plot spoilers.
Kit said: ''I told my wife last year how it ended, and she wouldn't talk to me for about three days. And she'd asked!''
Rose later clarified his comments by insisting he spoiled the ending to the show's seventh season, rather than the upcoming eighth and final one.
