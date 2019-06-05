Sophie Turner says ''onions'' every time she walks over a drain.

The 23-year-old actress was chatting with her 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' co-stars about their greatest fears, and she admitted she has the quirky superstition which she always carries out to ''reverse the curse''.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she simply admitted: ''I was told when I was very young that you have to say onions to reverse the curse, and now I truly can't walk over a drain without freaking out and having to say onions over and over again.

''But it's weird because when you're walking with someone you have to say it quietly under your breath.''

Meanwhile, Sophie has insisted she was ''joking'' about wanting to appear in all Jonas' Brothers videos from now on.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress - who is married to Joe Jonas - and Nick and Kevin Jonas' wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, all appear in the promo for the trio's comeback single, 'Sucker', and while her spouse recently claimed she was ''adamant'' she'd always play his ''love interest'' in future videos, Sophie insisted she only said it because she had so much fun on the shoot.

Asked about Joe's comments, Sophie said: ''I think I said that jokingly to him because I had so much fun on the video.

''I was like, 'I want to do all of your music videos!' I don't think he'll let me do that at all.''

Her comments come a day after Joe, 29, revealed his wife wanted to appear in all his recently-reunited group's future music videos.

He said: ''Sophie was pretty adamant that she play the love interest in every music video we do from now on.

''I told her I didn't think that was possible, but we'd give her the first one.''