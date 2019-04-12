Sophie Turner claims doing goat yoga was more exciting than when Joe Jonas proposed to her.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress - who got engaged to the 'Sucker' hitmaker in October 2017 after a year of dating - agreed to try the animal-friendly fitness class and had the ''best day of [her] life'' feeding and petting the creatures as they roamed around the room.

Speaking in a video shared on Vogue UK's website, she said: ''I've never felt that excited about anything in my life, ever. And I've been proposed to and that wasn't even the best day of my life, this was.

''The excitement I felt throughout my body when I saw the goats walk in was just complete and pure ecstasy.''

Ahead of taking part in the class, the 23-year-old actress explained a doctor had told her never to do yoga but she ''made an excuse for the goats'' - and didn't get very involved in the fitness element of the session, using most of the time to lie on a mat with the animals around her, occasionally climbing onto her back.

She said: ''I didn't really do any yoga, I definitely felt myself distracted. I did nothing but pet goats.''

And the 'X-Men' star joked the creatures held a special significance to her.

She quipped: ''I often get called 'the GOAT' because -- I don't know, people say I'm the greatest of all time, so yeah. I'm the GOAT.''

At one point during the short video, Sophie sat and bottle fed two of the goats some milk and couldn't resist drawing more parallels to herself.

She said: ''This is what yoga really should be.

''It's like me at the bar.

''I'm feeding goats with bottles while kinda-ish doing yoga. This is great.''