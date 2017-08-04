Sophie Turner thinks she owes much of her career success to her social media following.

The flame-haired beauty - who starred in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' in 2016 - has claimed that her 5.4 million followers on Instagram often help her to secure coveted on-screen roles.

She confessed: ''A lot of what I have achieved is about timing and luck, but it is also, and I hate to say it, about a big social media following.''

The 21-year-old actress even admitted that she has been handed acting jobs over more talented performers simply because of her online following.

Sophie told Porter magazine: ''I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job.''

Meanwhile, Sophie recently admitted it was ''tricky'' to grow up in the spotlight.

The actress shot to fame when she was cast as Sansa Stark in 'Game of Thrones' when she was just 12 years old and she found it hard to battle with the stresses of growing up in the public eye.

Sophie said: ''That's definitely been tricky to deal with - you're growing up, and hormones and puberty and everything's kind of hitting you all at once.''

However, the actress will always be grateful for having been cast on the show, saying it taught her more than she ever would have learnt at drama school.

She explained: ''I'm so thankful to have gotten this job so early on. It was the best drama class I could have ever asked for. A real gift.''