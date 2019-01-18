Sophie Turner wasn't allowed to wash her hair while filming 'Game of Thrones'.

The 22-year-old actress - who has played Sansa Stark since the show began - agreed to producers' request that she took less care of her appearance in later seasons of the fantasy drama, but found it ''disgusting'' letting her locks gather dirt for weeks on end so she came up with a solution ahead of shooting the final episodes.

She said: ''For the first few seasons I was allowed to wash my hair because I was an aristocratic young girl.

''Towards season five they started asking me to not wash my hair and it was really disgusting.

''Now I wear I wig so I can wash my hair whenever I want, which is nice. But yes, for a couple of years I was living with pretty greasy hair.

''It was really itchy! Also, we would have the snow machines going so we would have little snow paper particles that would get stuck in the grease. It was disgusting.''

But wearing a wig meant it took Sophie - who had been dying her blonde tresses red for the show - longer than anyone to be ready to film.

She told InStyle magazine: ''It was probably Emilia [Clarke] because she needed a bald cap, a wig, and then had intricate design on the wig. Actually, mine seemed to take longer this season -- I don't know why.

''Wait, it's because she's dyed her hair blonde! But, it's mainly the people with the wigs that take the longest.''

The British actress - who is engaged to Joe Jonas - may prefer to have clean hair but she admitted she doesn't spend as much time looking after her locks as her co-star Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow.

She said of the actor: ''He probably takes the most care of his hair out of like everyone on the show I know.

''He's obsessed. Before red carpets you would always see him scrunching the ends of his curls to make sure they're perfect. We all take the p**s out on him for that.''