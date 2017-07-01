Sophie Turner says 'Game of Thrones' was her sex education.

The 21-year-old actress was just 12 when she auditioned for the part of Sansa Stark in the HBO series and 15 when it first aired and she admitted that she was extremely shocked at some of the things she saw in the scripts.

She told The Times: ''I'd be doing a read-through and we'd be talking about very graphic stuff. The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script. I was like ... 'Wow! People do that? That's fascinating!' I guess that was my sex education. Being on 'Game of Thrones.'''

Sophie also admitted that she hates having to maintain a squeaky-clean image in order to ''build a brand'' in Hollywood.

She said: ''Sometimes I think, f**k it, sure, I'll have a cigarette tonight. I'm young. I don't care. Sometimes I just want to rebel and fight for the freedom that my normal friends have. But other times, as much as I hate to say it, I know that I'm kind of building a brand, I guess.''

Sophie is currently dating Joe Jonas, and although she couldn't be happier, she hopes to keep their relationship private.

She said: ''I'm in a relationship, but it's a very private relationship. I'm happier than I've been in a very long time. I very much isolated myself for a while and forgot what was fun. Going out with friends, going out to eat, not really having a care. And people I've met recently in my life have drawn me out of that. It really helps you own those insecurities. The things I tortured myself about before, I can forget about.''