Sophie Turner admits it was ''tricky'' to grow up in the spotlight.

The 21-year-old actress shot to fame when she was cast as 'Game of Thrones' Sansa Stark when she was just 12 years old and found it hard to battle with puberty and changes to her hormones while leading her life in public.

She told People magazine: ''That's definitely been tricky to deal with -- you're growing up, and hormones and puberty and everything's kind of hitting you all at once.''

After nine years working on the programme, Sophie - who is dating Joe Jonas - feels a deep connection to her alter ego from the fantasy drama series and can ''relate'' to her.

She said: ''We've been through so much together. Everything that's happened makes her who she is today. I can relate.''

While going through her teens while working on the show was tricky, the British actress will always be grateful for the role as it taught her more than she ever would have done at drama school.

She said: ''I'm so thankful to have gotten this job so early on. It was the best drama class I could have ever asked for. A real gift.''

Sophie recently admitted she is trying not to think about the programme coming to an end next year because the prospect is so ''terrifying''.

She said: ''I've been trying to wrap my head around it. It's not like I'm brushing it under the carpet; I am fully aware that it is coming to an end, but I don't think I'll be ready until I shoot my final scene, and then I think I will be completely an emotional wreck for the next year or so of my life. I'm really not looking forward to it. It is terrifying.''