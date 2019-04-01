Sophie Turner says being an ambassador for Louis Vuitton is ''empowering''.

The 23-year-old actress is representing the French fashion house alongside Catherine Deneuve, Michelle Williams and Alicia Vikander, and the 'Game of Thrones' star has revealed that she ''loves'' the way the brand's creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière views women because it's similar to the character's she has previously portrayed.

She told the April issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: ''I love the way he sees women. His clothes are like the characters I gravitate towards: warrior women. They are strong and empowering but also beautifully feminine.

''It's very exciting to be part of that crew. I like that he doesn't choose people with that aesthetic that's so popular on social media - the Instagram-model look of huge lips and skinny, long legs. He likes women to be a bit different, not your typical perfect Kardashian.''

And the blonde beauty explained that she also loves to feel like ''someone else'' by playing ''dress-up'' when she is on the red carpet.

She added: ''I love to go on a red carpet and wear something that makes me feel like someone else. I want to be able to play dress-up.''

Sophie got engaged to Joe Jonas in October 2017 and she has revealed that the relationship started because he messaged her on Instagram ''out of the blue''.

She shared: ''We had a lot of mutual friends and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.''

And Sophie revealed that she wants to keep her upcoming nuptials ''low-key'' and ''intimate''.

She said: ''He's lovely. He's just the funniest. You wouldn't expect he's about to turn 30 this year. He's the most fun, energetic, positive person I've ever seen. I'm pessimistic, so we balance each other out. We're trying to keep it [our wedding] as low-key as possible so it's more of an intimate thing.''