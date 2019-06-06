Sophie Turner ''fangirls'' over Taylor Swift.

The 23-year-old actress is now married to Joe Jonas, who once dated the 'ME!' hitmaker, but there's no bad blood between the two stars as Sophie says she's met Taylor a few times and the pair have hit it off, with Sophie dubbing Taylor as ''a really sweet girl''.

Speaking to 'Extra', the 'Game of Thrones' star said: ''She's a really sweet girl. We met a couple times before, we're [friendly]. She definitely wasn't fangirling over me ... I fangirl over her!''

News of Sophie and Taylor's budding friendship comes after the 29-year-old singer recently apologised to Jonas Brothers star Joe after she publicly called him out for ending their three-month romance in 2008 in a brief phone call.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' last month, the presenter asked Taylor what her most rebellious moment was as a teenager.

She replied: ''Probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy, just some teenage stuff there.''

And this week, Joe, also 29, responded to Taylor's comments, saying it felt ''nice'' to get an apology over a decade after they split.

He said: ''It's something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger.

''At the end of the day, I've moved on. I'm sure Taylor's moved on. It feels nice. We're all friends. It's all good. We were so young.''

In the 2008 interview, the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer - who is now in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn - insisted she wouldn't ''even remember'' Joe in years to come and wouldn't give a second thought to the person who broke up with her in a brief phone call.

She said: ''It's all right - I'm cool. You know what, it's like, when I find that person that is right for me, he'll be wonderful When I look at that person, I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18.''